President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that his administration has been "transparent" in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the election and possible obstruction of justice, after the New York Times reported that the White House counsel has been cooperating extensively in the matter.

The Times, citing a dozen current and former White House officials and others briefed on the matter, reported the White House Counsel Don McGahn has given at least three voluntary interviews with investigators totaling 30 hours over the past nine months.

Trump has made several moves which could be seen as trying to control or limit the investigation into Russian interference in the election, such as firing FBI Director James Comey, calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Mueller investigation, and reportedly seeking to fire Mueller in the past.