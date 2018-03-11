Following a series of tweets President Trump sent over the weekend in response to the Parkland, Florida, shooting and the indictment of 13 Russian nationals who tried to sow discord in the 2016 U.S. election, the White House agreed that Russia tried to meddle with the 2016 election but maintained that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

After the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump was unhappy with his legal team in the Russia probe and was seeking outside help, Trump attacked the publication on Twitter and defended his three lawyers.

"The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong," Trump wrote Sunday morning. "I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... ...have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary. The writer of the story, Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access."

The president was responding to a Saturday report in the Times that claimed, citing four unnamed sources, that Trump met with Emmet T. Flood in the Oval Office this past week to talk about him joining the White House to help deal with the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Flood is a veteran Washington lawyer who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process.

The White House did not respond to the Times' request for comment, and Flood declined to comment for the story.

White House: No North Korea Meeting Without 'Concrete Actions'

White House Press Secretary Sarach Huckabee Sanders said that the United States has made "zero concessions" in agreeing to meet with North Korea. She spoke to reporters from the White House on Friday afternoon. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

NBC has not independently verified the Times' report.

Haberman defended her reporting on Twitter, writing, "Several people close to Trump confirmed our story. Trump also met with Emmet Flood in the Oval last week for purpose of potentially hiring him. Our story was confirmed by other outlets."

She added that Trump's tweets "raises possibility Flood has turned him down."

Haberman concluded: "lol."