Lawmakers Point Fingers Over Failure to Prevent Shutdown

"There is absolutely nothing in this bill that #Senate Democrats oppose, yet they are shutting down the government," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Republicans and Democrats, predictably, blamed each other in the early hours of Saturday for the failure to prevent a federal government shutdown. 

    Many government agencies had to cease operations when lawmakers failed to pass a budget plan by midnight.

    Democrats pointed out that Republicans control Congress and the White House, while the GOP zeroed in on Senate Democrats who would not support a stopgap measure.

    "I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There is absolutely nothing in this bill that #Senate Democrats oppose, yet they are shutting down the government," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.


