House Fails to Pass $19 Billion Disaster Relief Bill After GOP Lawmaker Objects

Workers stand on top of a mountain of flood-damaged corn seed at the Bartlett grain elevator in Hamburg, Iowa, Friday, May 10, 2019. The House on Friday passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases, as Democrats try to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.

The House failed to pass the Senate-passed $19 billion bill providing disaster aid funding to parts of the U.S. hit by hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires after a Republican lawmaker objected, NBC News reported.

The House tried to pass the measure during a pro forma session Friday by unanimous consent since the House left for a week-long recess for Memorial Day on Thursday. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, objected saying the bill didn't address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and that it was not paid for.

"Our nation is strong enough, and compassionate enough, to have a responsive and fiscally responsive approach to help people who are hurting in the wake of natural disasters," he said.

It was unclear what would happen next. The House could try passing it again during another pro forma session next week, or may need to wait until the chamber returns next month.

The Senate passed the bill Thursday evening in a 85-8 vote after a deal was struck among negotiators. President Donald Trump signed off on the parameters of the agreement Thursday afternoon, which excludes the $4.5 billion in border funding that White House and Republicans kept demanding.