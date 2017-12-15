When asked if he would pardon former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, President Donald Trump said, "We'll see what happens." (Published 6 minutes ago)

President Donald Trump on Friday refused to directly say whether he would pardon former national security adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported.

"I don't want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House to deliver a speech to FBI academy graduates.

"Let's see. I can say this: When you look at what's gone on with the FBI and with the Justice Department, people are very, very angry."

Flynn, who pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of making false statements to the FBI about his communications with Russia earlier this month, is the first senior White House official to be charged in the special counsel’s investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling into the 2016 presidential election and the first to officially agree to cooperate.



