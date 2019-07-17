Here's Who Qualified for the Second Democratic Debate

The 20 Democratic presidential candidates selected for the second debate.

The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced on Wednesday the 20 candidates invited to participate in the second Democratic presidential primary debate.

Qualifying were: Sen. Michael Bennet; Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker; Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former housing secretary Julian Castro; Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. John Delaney; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Sen. Kamala Harris; Gov. John Hickenlooper; Gov. Jay Inslee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Rep. Tim Ryan; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; author Marianne Williamson; entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Bullock, who did not make the cut for the first debate, will take the spot of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who has dropped out of the race.

The debate will be held in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broken out into two nights, July 30 and 31. The DNC and CNN will hold a random drawing Thursday night to determine the lineup for each night.

