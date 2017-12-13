Anderson Cooper: Trump Taunt on Twitter Wasn't From Me - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Anderson Cooper: Trump Taunt on Twitter Wasn't From Me

"Pathetic loser," Cooper's Twitter account had said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Anderson Cooper: Trump Taunt on Twitter Wasn't From Me
    Twitter
    A screen grab of a since deleted tweet.

    CNN's Anderson Cooper said Wednesday that someone had "gained access" to his Twitter account and sent out a tweet calling President Donald Trump a "pathetic loser."

    The taunt from Cooper's verified account came after Trump had tweeted in the wake of Doug Jones' projected win in Alabama's Senate election. Trump noted that he had first backed Roy Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange.

    "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser," Cooper's Twitter account replied.

    Cooper later posted that he "just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account" and was investigating.

    White House: ‘No Way’ Trump Tweet to NY Sen. Is Sexist

    [NATL] White House: ‘No Way’ Trump Tweet to NY Sen. Is Sexist

    President Donald Trump tweeted that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Later in the day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump’s tweet was not sexist.

    (Published Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017)

    Until Wednesday, no messages had been posted to his account since Sunday.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices