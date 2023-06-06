One killed following dirt bike crash at X Games Motocross facility east of Ramona: CHP

A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash at a private motocross facility Tuesday afternoon near Sutherland Dam Road, east of Ramona.

The rider performed a jump but missed their landing and the motorcycle appeared to fall on top of them, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Witnesses at the facility, who reported the crash at around 3 p.m., gave the rider CPR until they were relieved by emergency responders, who continued CPR until about 3:40 p.m. when the rider was pronounced dead, according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Brent Pascua.

The facility, known as "The Slayground," is privately owned by Encinitas-native motocross rider Axell Hodges and is regularly used for motocross training as well as some X Games events, according to the X Games website.

Because the collision occurred on private property, the collision and related death would be investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.