Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman

It's over between Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman.

On Dec. 23, two days before Christmas, the 32-year-old "Big Little Lies" star filed for divorce from the 32-year-old Love and Nocturnal Animals actor after 18 months of marriage, People reported this weekend, citing court records and the actress' rep.

Kravitz and Glusman wed at her dad Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris in June 2019 after three years of dating. This past June, the actress and her husband paid tribute to each other on their anniversary on Instagram. Zoë Kravitz shared a wedding photo and wrote, "One Year."

Glusman posted a longer message: "One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls-- and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

He recently deleted all his Instagram posts except for two shared in the last few days, with neither featuring Kravitz, sparking speculation that he and his wife were on the outs.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, Kravitz posted on her Instagram Story a meme showing person, dubbed "The Universe," throwing into a dumpster a trash bag labeled "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good." The actress also wrote, "MOOD".