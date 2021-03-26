Krispy Kreme

You Don't Have to Be Vaccinated to Get Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut Offer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You don't have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get in on the free doughnut deal at Krispy Kreme.

Customers who have chosen not to get a COVID shot or those who are still waiting to get the vaccine can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

coronavirus Mar 23

Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Popcorn and Even Marijuana — Businesses Pile on More Perks for Getting Vaccinated

breakfast cereals Mar 24

The Grape-Nuts Shortage Is Over. How to Get a Refund for Your Black-Market Purchase

Earlier this week, the company announced customers who have received the vaccine will receive a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

The company said the promotion was to show support for those who choose to get vaccinated.

This article tagged under:

Krispy KremeCovid-19 VaccineKrispy Kreme Doughnuts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us