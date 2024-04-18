World's largest sovereign wealth fund posts $110 billion in first-quarter profit as tech stocks surge

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of 1.21 trillion kroner ($109.9 billion), supported by robust returns on its investments in technology stocks.

"Our equity investments had a very strong return in the first quarter, particularly driven by the tech sector," Trond Grande, deputy CEO of the fund, said in a statement.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, was established in the 1990s to invest the surplus revenues of the country's oil and gas sector. To date, the fund has put money in more than 8,800 companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

