Two Women Accused in a Dating Theft Scheme Targeting Men They Met at Restaurant

Police Monday released surveillance footage of two women accused of stealing two expensive wrist watches from two men they met at an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles.

The two unidentified women met the victims on Oct. 28 about 9:35 p.m. The group then went to one of the victim's homes in the 6500 block of Lindenhurst Avenue, near San Vicente Boulevard, in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, where the two women mixed alcoholic beverages for the victims, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At the home, one victim was left alone inside with one of the women as the second woman and second victim went outside. The suspected thief outside later returned inside to use a bathroom. After a while, the second victim returned inside to find the two suspected thieves gone and his male friend lying unconscious inside the downstairs bedroom area, police reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

It was later discovered that two expensive wrist watches were stolen, according to police.

The first suspected thief is described as a blond, white woman, between 20 and 30 years old. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, according to police.

The second suspected thief is described as a white woman, between 20 and 30 years old. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, police said. She was wearing a red wig, and has tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Manny Pedroza, Commercial Crimes Division Burglary Special Section, at 213-486-6940.