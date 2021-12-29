dog attack

Woman Killed, Boy Injured When Family Dogs Attack in Backyard of Home

Authorities say four dogs attacked a woman and her son outside the home in East Valinda.

A woman was killed when her four dogs attacked her in the backyard of her home in a San Gabriel Valley community, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Elizondo Street, according to Sgt. V. Munshi of the Industry Sheriff's Station.


The woman, whom the coroner said was in her 20s, was in the yard with her child, Munshi said. Both were bitten and taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The boy was treated for minor injuries.

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Control officers took custody of the dogs, he said.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported the woman forgot her key and no one was inside the home in the 18000 block of Elizondo Street. The woman reportedly suffered major injuries to her head and one arm.

