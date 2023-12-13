Woman hurls racist remarks to mother for speaking Spanish at Disneyland

A family's trip to the happiest place on Earth was blemished after a woman's racist comments towards the mother whom she heard speaking Spanish.

The incident occurred in one of the park's restrooms. The woman began shouting comments at Eva Ramirez and her two-year-old son because she was upset to hear them speak in a language other than English.

Ramirez recorded part of the incident and uploaded it to her Instagram account.

"I can't believe it's 2023 and we are knee deep in hatred and bigotry, yet this person wasn't even subtle or hiding it," Ramirez wrote in a post on her Instagram.

According to Ramirez, the woman shouted several racist comments before she started recording her. But she did manage to record one of them.

"I hate Mexicans, it's true!" the woman exclaimed, looking toward the cell phone Ramirez was recording with.

The woman also complained to Ramirez about speaking Spanish in the United States, where only English should be spoken, according to her.

"I told her, 'I'm sorry you think that way, not everyone who speaks Spanish is Mexican,'" Ramirez said.

The woman left the bathroom while Ramirez continued filming. In the images, it can be seen that other people witnessed the incident.

"People can go about their day regardless of what language they hear one speak, but rather choose to be rude to a two-year-old and his mother," Ramirez wrote.

The mother noted that park security told them they could not ask the woman to leave the park because it was only a verbal confrontation and to avoid any lawsuits from the other party.

"Never thought I'd experience this and I thought I'd ignore someone like this, but in the presence of my son no one will scream at him nor me what language to speak," Ramirez's publication concludes.

Our sister station Telemundo 52 contacted Disneyland representatives for comment, but they had not responded at the time of publication of this article.