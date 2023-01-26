Arizona

Woman Found in a Canvas Sack in 1971 ID'd Through Community-Funded DNA Testing

Fifty-two years after the woman's remains were found in an Arizona desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was able to figure out her name: Colleen Audrey Rice of Portsmouth, Ohio

Colleen Audrey Rice
Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Investigators at the time were not able to identify the woman. It wasn't until Monday — 52 years after her death — that the sheriff's office was able to figure out her name: Colleen Audrey Rice.

The sheriff’s office said that in October 2021, the agency’s special investigation unit worked with an artist to draw a sketch of what Rice may have looked like. They released the sketch to the public in hopes that someone would have information.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last year, authorities started working with the forensic genealogy company, Othram Inc., "to determine if advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing could help give insight into the identity of this woman and the circumstances surrounding her untimely death," the sheriff's office said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Read More

Florida Jul 22, 2022

DNA Helps Investigators ID Teen Victim of Serial Killer 41 Years Later

DNA Apr 23, 2021

Woman's DNA Search for Her Biological Parents Helps ID 1980 Murder Victims

This article tagged under:

ArizonaDNA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us