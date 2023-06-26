Video shows Waymo car stop in middle of SF street as debate over driverless vehicles heats up

New video from this past weekend's Pride Parade in San Francisco is offering new fuel for a debate about robotaxis in the city.

A Waymo driverless car in seen in the video appearing to get confused by road closures for the parade and simply stops in the middle of a street.

The incident comes after the San Francisco Fire Department chief last week said driverless cars have been getting in the way of first responders.

Meanwhile, the California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled this week to consider a proposal to allow the driverless cars to operate on San Francisco streets 24 hours a day.

But as examples of robotaxis randomly stopping continue to add up, more voices are discouraging the expansion of their use.

"They could put limitations on when there's an emergency response in the area to steer clear of it, but they're not putting any limitations," said Jamie Court, president for Consumer Watchdog. "They're giving these companies free range to do whatever they want, and that's fundamentally what's putting people in danger -- someone will die."