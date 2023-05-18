SpaceX Launch

How to Watch Saturday's SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry several Iridium and OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Scroll to live video (6:12 a.m., Friday)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on a launch pad.
Getty

A SpaceX rocket might be visible as it soars over the Southern California coast Saturday morning following a launch after sunrise.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 6:15 a.m. California time from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. It will carry several Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites into orbit.

Click here to watch the launch or use the embedded player below.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The launch was scheduled for Friday morning, but scrubbed as the countdown clock reached 15 seconds.

Depending on cloud conditions, the rocket might be visible for miles around Southern California. Sunrise is at 5:48 a.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

After separation, the first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

U.S. & World

Recalls

Millions of Drivers at Risk of Dangerous Airbag Blast From Inflators Manufacturer Refuses to Recall

news

How Generative A.I. and Low-Code Are Speeding Up Innovation

Another SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink internet satellites to launched late Friday California time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This article tagged under:

SpaceX LaunchSPACEX
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us