How to Watch Saturday's SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

A SpaceX rocket might be visible as it soars over the Southern California coast Saturday morning following a launch after sunrise.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 6:15 a.m. California time from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. It will carry several Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites into orbit.

Click here to watch the launch or use the embedded player below.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The launch was scheduled for Friday morning, but scrubbed as the countdown clock reached 15 seconds.

Depending on cloud conditions, the rocket might be visible for miles around Southern California. Sunrise is at 5:48 a.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

After separation, the first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Another SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink internet satellites to launched late Friday California time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.