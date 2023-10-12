Walmart

Walmart staying closed on Thanksgiving for fourth straight year

Walmart CEO John Furner shared the news with store associates

By Max Molski

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walmart announced it is staying closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth straight year.

Company CEO John Furner shared the news on Monday that stores will not be open for business on Thursday, Nov. 23.

"Thanksgiving is such a special day during a very busy season and we want you to spend that day at home with family and loved ones," Furner said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, addressing store associates. "Whether it's eating a great meal, watching some football or whatever your traditions. We all have so much to be thankful for this year, and I'm especially thankful for the opportunity to work with all of you. Thank you so much."

In 2020, Walmart first closed its stores on Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More and more companies have followed suit and opted to close shop for the holiday.

Target announced in 2021 that it was closing every Thanksgiving moving forward. BJ's, Kohl's, TJX Companies and more major retailers were closed last Thanksgiving.

This year, Walmart is already joined by Aldi and Costco as chains that will not open on Thanksgiving.

Walmart will then welcome customers for Black Friday on Nov. 24.

This article tagged under:

Walmart
