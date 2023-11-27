Walmart employee responds after farewell message on last day of work goes viral

A former Illinois Walmart employee has responded after learning that her farewell message on her last day of work had gone viral and was seen by millions.

Gail Lewis, who was employed at the Walmart in Morris, Illinois, for 10 years, called the reaction to her message "a dream."

In a Facebook message to NBC Chicago, Lewis thanked everyone for the love and support.

"..Words really can’t describe my gratitude. It almost feels like a dream. I would never guess that this would get this kind of attention."

Her message comes after her sign-off to fellow employees caught the attention of residents in Morris on social media and later made its way to TikTok.

In her goodbye, Lewis was overcome with emotion.

"Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis, 10-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844 signing out," Lewis said, as she signed off for the final time. "Goodnight."

The footage of her farewell has been seen more than 20 million times since it was uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 16, but while begins with the brief sign-off, it then goes to Lewis sitting inside her car, as she explains how much her job and co-workers meant to her.

Leaving Walmart, she explained, was a "happy sad."

While grateful she landed a job elsewhere, the Walmart employee was saddened to leave her fellow associates, who she said became like family over the years.

"I've been through a lot with them," she said. "They watched my back. I watched theirs. They helped me out. I helped them out."

Lewis appeared to be looking forward to her next steps, despite closing the chapter of employment.

"..Where I'm going, I'm going to better off where I'm at," she said. "That's all."

Lewis' farewell sparked thousands of reactions on TikTok, with many re-sharing the video and commenting to offer thanks for her service and congratulations on the new job.

The sign-off also caught the attention of fellow residents in Morris, about 70 miles southwest of Chicago, who shared their well wishes in a community Facebook group.

"Gail you were one of the good ones! Good luck on your new adventure!" one poster commented.

"Good luck in your future Gail," another said. "It was a pleasure to work with you and to call you my friend. I love you very much."

Through Walmart corporate, Carrie Moses, the Morris location's store manager, said the following:

“I am grateful to Gail for her service at the Morris, IL store, and she will be greatly missed. I wish her all the best on her future opportunities.”

Lewis said she has already started her new job and "loves the work," but can't reveal her new place of employment due to the large amount of attention she has received.