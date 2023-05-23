Walgreens Settling Lawsuit Over Theranos Blood Tests

Walgreens is settling a lawsuit surrounding faulty Theranos blood tests.

The company is reaching a tentative settlement with consumers who received blood tests from Theranos in Arizona and California.

A three-page joint notice of settlement was filed Monday in U.S. district court in Arizona. The plaintiffs in the suit against Walgreens claim the drugstore chain was "willfully blind" to fraud at Theranos.

Documents show lawyers for Walgreens and consumers expect to submit a request for court approval in about three weeks.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Terms of the settlement weren't immediately disclosed.

Walgreens had a partnership with Theranos to offer blood tests at its stores.

Meanwhile, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to begin serving a more than 11-year prison sentence next week.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected Holmes' bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.