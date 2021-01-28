W. Va. Man Arrested Near US Capitol With Gun, ‘Stop the Steal' Papers in Car

A 71-year-old West Virginia man was arrested after police found him parked near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., with a gun, 20 rounds of ammunition and "Stop the Steal" paperwork in his vehicle.

The arrest came weeks after supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who had attended a gathering billed by many as the "Stop the Steal Rally" to oppose the election of President Joe Biden, stormed the Capitol.

Five people died as a result of the Jan. 6 riot, including a Capitol police officer.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.