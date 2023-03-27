Video Shows Man Tossing Caged Puppy Into Tujunga Wash

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A home surveillance camera captured the moment a man hurled a caged puppy into the Tujunga Wash over the weekend.

The video shows the man pulling up in an SUV near the intersection of Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court, taking the cage out of the trunk and tossing it over a fence before driving off.

Thankfully for the pup, several neighbors later jumped in to help.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“When I first saw the puppy, I didn’t even think. I just jumped over the fence, climbed down the wash. I slipped. I didn’t even care; I just wanted to rescue the dog,” a man who wished to be identified only as Amir told NBC4.

The dog, he said, was wet and shivering when he got her. The man said he got stuck in the wash, but two other men made a human chain and help him get out.

He spoke with NBC4 Monday, one day after the incident. The puppy, now named Ring for the Ring camera that captured her getting tossed in the wash, wagged her tail and faithfully followed her rescuer around.

The Los Angeles Police Department said its Foothill Division detectives have begun an investigation.

Amir said Ring spent the night with him, but he has since found her a permanent home with “very good people.” He also had a message to people who can’t take care of their pets.

“It’s just sad. If you can’t take care of your animals, please turn them in to the local shelter,” Amir said.