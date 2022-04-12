A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday.

A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer.

"There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down."

Jared Goodman, an Animal Law attorney at the PETA Foundation, says this is not new.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is really just adding to the litany of problems that there has been at the Miami Seaquarium recently," said Goodman. "Reportedly, the same dolphin rammed another trainer about two years ago."

Goodman also says this is not even the first incident of dolphin aggression that has occurred this past week.

In a statement to NBC 6, Miami Seaquarium said: "A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer."

Carpenter said he was worried when he saw the dolphin strike the trainer.

"These are wild animals so you never really know what to expect," said Carpenter. "But of course, all of them seemed very well trained."

Miami Seaquarium also told NBC 6 that Miami-Dade County safety authorities were contacted as a precaution.

"Our family extends to include animals in our care, our team members, and our guests," said the Seaquarium. "While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all."

For now, the Seaquarium has not suspended any shows and is continuing business as usual.

Besides this dolphin incident, the fate of Lolita the Whale has been up in the air since a new company took over the Seaquarium recently.

"The US Department of Agriculture for decades had licensed the Miami Seaquarium," said Goodman. "Even though the conditions of which at a minimum for Lolita the Orca is held do not meet the legal requirements of federal law."

For now, Lolita the whale is not performing at the Seaquarium and it's unknown if she'll be released into a sanctuary.