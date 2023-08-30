Video shows moment driver jumps out of stolen car as it spins out of control on street in Massachusetts

Dramatic video shows the driver of a stolen vehicle speeding down the street in Maynard, Massachusetts, crashing the car and then taking off on foot as officers give chase.

Maynard police said their pursuit became when they received reports of people breaking into and stealing cars on Acton Street, at Christmas Motors, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found the road blocked by several cars as other vehicles drove off toward Acton and Brown streets. The car shown in surveillance video was spotted driving down Route 27 and traveling the wrong way down Main Street.

The driver crashed near 217 Main St. and can be seen running off on foot. Despite calling in K-9s and other local departments for help, the suspect escaped.

Investigators believe there were at least eight to 10 people involved in Wednesday's incident and multiple vehicles stolen from Leominster, Sudbury and Maynard. Several of the vehicles have been recovered, but others, including a gray Toyota Rav4, which was stolen from Leominster, remain missing. Others, including a white BMW X4 stolen from Sudbury, a white Chrysler Pacific stolen from Leominster, a gray Dodge Ram stolen from Maynard, and a gray Toyota Avalon stolen from Maynard, have been found.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police are calling on the public for help. Anyone with home surveillance of the area of Brown or Main Street, or any other information on the case, is asked to contact investigators at 978-897-1011.