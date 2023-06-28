Video shows man throw lit firework into crowd of people in Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach police are searching for a man who lit and threw a firework into a crowd of people.

Officers responded to a 911 call June 17 reporting that someone threw a lit firework into a crowd in Vista around 9:45 p.m. According to the caller, when the firework exploded fragments struck multiple people.

The crowd on scene was participating in a silent disco event. The injuries caused by the fireworks explosion are non-life threatening.

The man who threw the firework was seen on security camera footage fleeing the area on a bicycle. Officers were not able to locate him.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, the subject is a male between 18-25 years old. He was wearing a black and yellow sweatshirt, dark pants, and a red, white, and blue helmet. Police say the bicycle he was riding is a beach cruiser with a gas-powered motor, a fuel tank attached under the handlebars, and an American Flag to the rear of the bicycle.

HBPD detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 310-318-0360.