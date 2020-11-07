Victims of Borderline Bar And Grill Mass Shooting Remembered on 2-Year Anniversary

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting when a gunman stormed a country western bar in Thousand Oaks and killed 12 people, injured several others and damaged a community.
The city of Thousand Oaks Saturday remembered the victims who lost their lives, posting a video featuring families of the victims speaking their names: Sean Adler; Cody Coffman; Blake Dingman; Jacob Dunham; Ron Helus; Alaina Housley; Dan Manrique; Justin Meek; Mark Meza Jr.; Kristina Morisette; Telemachus Orfanos; Noel Sparks.
In addition, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to Helus, who was a sergeant and was killed in the line of duty while responding to the shooting. Helus was a 29-year veteran with the department.
On Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the country western bar and opened fire on patrons, killing 12 and wounding many of the roughly 250 people at the popular bar. The community created tributes and a healing garden following the tragedy.
The bar has not reopened at its original location, but the owners opened a new location in January of 2020. At the new location in Agoura Hills, the owners placed 12 bar stools as a way to honor the 12 people killed on the fateful November night.