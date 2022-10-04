US Citizen Killed in Gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said.

The U.S. citizen, who was not publicly identified, died after people Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m. The vehicle was returning from an excursion when the gunfire occurred.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three other people were wounded, Botting said at a news conference Monday. A third body, that of a man, was found later. Investigators think he was one of the attackers and that he was killed by police in a shootout, Botting said.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands said Tuesday it regretted the violence. It added that “we wish to reassure the public (citizens, resident and visitors alike) that the safety and security of all, is our top priority.”

