Undergraduates at Brown Vote for University to Offer Reparations

They want reparations in several forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities

In this May 7, 2012 file photo, people walk past Sayles Hall on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Undergraduate students at Brown University have voted overwhelmingly that the institution should offer reparations to descendants of slaves who were affiliated with the school and its founders, NBC News reports.

Undergraduate students at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island, voted on two referendum questions last week during its annual election. One asked whether Brown should make "all possible efforts to identify the descendants of enslaved Africans who were entangled with and/or afflicted by the University and Brown family and their associates." The other asked whether Brown should provide reparations to those descendants of slaves. The questions were approved with about 89 percent and 85 percent, respectively.

The students voted for reparations in multiple forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities, according to the Undergraduate Council of Students.

