Hollywood

U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA

The U.S. has received the country's first electric fire engine. LA City Fire's Hollywood station is the home for this new green engine.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll.

"Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.

It took two years from the time the fire department bought this electric fire engine to get it here – completely outfitted for what the local department needs.

If you're wondering about battery capacity and "what if's" revolving around being on a big-time fire assignment, here's the answer.

"The electric is just the drive-train. The fire pump is operated by the diesel motor," Fields said. "We can run the pumping apparatus for days on end without worrying about refueling, it's the same as the diesel motor that runs this fire engine."

Compared to a traditional fire engine, the cost is $350,000 more. But the department believes they'll more than make up that in maintenance costs as they test the new rig 24/7.

Rosenbauer makes the electric trucks and the company says LA is being honest with what works and what doesn't.

"With new technology we're going to have some challenges and LA has been very forthcoming and partnered with us to get through these technology advances," said Doug Feldman from Rosenbauer.

These types of fire engines could soon replace what we see on the road now. LAFD says "only" if it helps their mission to keeping people safe.

"If it's the right fit, we're gonna continue going down that road," Fields said.

HollywoodLAFD
