U.S. Coast Guard Sends Search and Rescue Crew for Downed Plane Near San Clemente Island

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search and rescue crew after reports of a downed plane near the coast of San Clemente Island.

By Chelsea Hylton

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue crew after reports of a downed plane of the coast near San Clemente Island Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, they received reports around 7:55 a.m. about the plane that is believed to have three people on board. The crew launched shortly after and was sent from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The crash took place about a mile southwest of the San Clemente Island, which is about 80 miles from Los Angeles.

A reason for the crash and the conditions of the individuals on board remains unknown.

