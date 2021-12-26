california lottery

Two Powerball Tickets Worth $554K Sold in Northern California

One sold in Auburn and one in Los Banos are among four 5/5 tickets worth half a million

By Stephen Ellison

Two lucky Northern California lottery players found a little extra something under the Christmas tree Saturday evening as they were among four in the state to be in possession of Powerball tickets worth more than half a million dollars.

According to the California Lottery, a total of four Powerball tickets matching five of the six numbers were sold in the state in Saturday's $400 million draw, one each in Auburn, north of Sacramento in Placer County; Los Banos, east of Gilroy in Merced County; Nipomo on the Central California coast; and Tujunga in Southern California.


Each is worth $554,800 after matching the first five numbers drawn Saturday.

The numbers in Saturday's Powerball draw were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball number 2.

The Auburn ticket was sold at the Arco AM/PM at 13405 Lincoln Way, and the Los Banos ticket was sold at a Save Mart supermarket at 1400 Mercey Springs Road, according to the lottery.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the draw, pushing the next Powerball pot to $416 million.

