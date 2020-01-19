Two More Bodies Found On Property Owned By Missing Garden Grove Couple

The State Attorney General's Office revealed on Saturday that two more bodies were found in the Tijuana house where the alleged bodies of a Garden Grove couple were found.

On Friday, Tijuana authorities reported that they found two bodies buried in a house, believed to be María López, 65, and Jesús Guillén, 70. The couple was last seen in Tijuana, after they traveled from Garden Grove. They were reported missing by their family on Jan. 10.

The investigation that led to the discovery of the grave began after the report of the disappearance of the couple who had been last seen in the house located in the Obrera neighborhood of Tijuana, the State Attorney General's Office reported.

The authorities said that with the help of a canine and Fire Department, excavation work was carried out in the house, which had a dirt floor in one of the rooms. Between the sand and the mud, a male corpse was found. A female corpse was also located in the room. Both were in various states of decomposition.

The excavation work continued and two other bodies were found, a man between 70 and 75 years old, and a woman between 60 and 65 years old. They are suspected to be the missing Garden Grove couple, according to authorities.

The State Attorney General's Office reported that a person was arrested in connection to the bodies. Authorities identified him as Santiago N. and said he was "close to the victims."

The case is still under investigation. The details about the cause of death and suspects have not yet been released.