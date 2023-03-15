Two Dogs Rescued From Snowy Rooftop in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Rescue Taskforce 6 rescued two dogs from a snow-covered rooftop in the Lake Arrowhead Village.

A post on social media showed a picture of the two dogs that appeared to be unharmed stuck on the rooftop.

The post mentioned a few locations that the dogs had been spotted at and provided the number of the owner.

The post read in part:

"Owner is snowed in and cannot get out. If anyone sees them and can get them owner would appreciate it. Do not chase them or yell out to them. Sit at their level and let them come to you. If you have food, you can try feeding them to come."

The dogs seemed apprehensive to trust anyone but Captain De la Torre was able to slowly lure them with food and was able to get them off of the roof.

The two dogs managed to slipped away again and were spotted by community members who ultimately returned them to the owner.