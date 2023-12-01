Orange County

Tustin hangar fire declared fully extinguished 24 days later

The Incident Management team utilized infrared drone flights to seek out any leftover hot spots.

The Tustin military hangar was declared fully extinguished after 24 days by the Incident Management Team.

After monitoring the piles of debris for the past 48 hours, no detectable hot spots were found within the hangar perimeter.

The Incident Management Team used infrared drone flights to seek out any hot spots that were left over beneath the fire debris.

The hot spots were turned over with excavators and personnel on the ground extinguished any remaining smoldering debris piles.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The fire started on Nov. 7, destroying the historic World War II-era hangar at the former Tustin Air Base that was a significant part of Orange County's military history.

Two days after it caught fire, the EPA notified city officials that debris tested positive for asbestos and other dangerous chemicals.

Residents expressed concern over the lack of planning for such a historic hangar, built with materials known to have asbestos, as well as the lack of an emergency evacuation.

U.S. & World

Climate 14 mins ago

US targets oil and natural gas industry's role in global warming with new rule on methane emissions

viral video 20 mins ago

Mom desperately tries to stop her family from purging the refrigerator: ‘Have you died yet?'

Hot spots continue to smolder more than two weeks after the former military base caught fire in Tustin. Anastassia Olmos reports for the NBC4 News on Nov. 22, 2023.

The flare-ups caused many schools in the county to close throughout the extinguishing process.

The nearly 1,600-acre property was commissioned in 1942 and played a significant role in Navy and Marine aviation for half a century.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us