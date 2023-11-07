Fire burns former Tustin Air Base hangar, part of Orange County's military history

Fire damaged a historic hangar early Tuesday at the former Tustin Air Base in Orange County.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. near Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road, where flames were shooting through the roof of the towering wooden hangar. Parts of the roof feel to the ground, and firefighters took up positions outside the hanger, which is typically empty, due to the threat of collapse.

The fire authority called in a helicopter to help fight the fire, something fire officials said was unheard of. The Chinook helicopters are used to fight wildfires.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

"We have determined the most operationally sound method is to allow the structure to collapse, at which point ground crews can move in closer, and aggressively work to extinguish the fire," the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

The fire is in hangars that once housed blimps used in World War II. They stand 17 stories high, are over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. They were, and still are, two of the largest wooden structures ever built, according to the website Tustin Hangars.

The nearly 1,600-acre property was commissioned in 1942 and played a significant role in Navy and Marine aviation for half a century. In 1999, the air base was closed.

"Today's a sad day," said Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard. "These hangars mean so much more than being structures. Many have served on this base, worked inside the hangars. They're part of Orange County's past as a military community. It's not the end for the North Hangar that was envisioned."

A re-use plan was developed in 1996 and the city was working with the Navy on implementing that plan.

The historic hangars have been featured in television and films, including "JAG," "The X Files," "Austin Powers," "Pearl Harbor" and "Star Trek."