Decision 2024

Trump expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Trump had previously considered Rubio as a running mate before ultimately choosing Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

By Dasha Burns, Gabe Gutierrez, Matt Dixon and Zoë Richards | NBC News

File - Former President Donald Trump watches as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state for his administration in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the selection process.

Trump could still change his mind, the sources cautioned, noting that the decision wouldn't be finalized until the president-elect makes a formal announcement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The New York Times first reported Trump's plans to name Rubio as the nation's top diplomat.

Trump had previously considered Rubio as a running mate before ultimately choosing Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.

Trump has made a series of other staffing announcements in recent days. On Monday he announced plans to nominate former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as the Environmental Protection Agency's top administrator and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser. Last week, he said Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, would be White House chief of staff. On Sunday, he named immigration hard-liner Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024DONALD TRUMP
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us