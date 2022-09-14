TikTok

TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay

By Scott Budman

The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area.

From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight -- but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley.

"It's fantastic for San Jose," said Nanci Klein, director of economic development in the city of San Jose.

Tiktok's parent company Bytedance of China is subleasing 658,000-square-feet in two buildings across the street from San Jose International Airport.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke to Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman about TikTok's expansion into the Bay Area.

"It's fresh and new to the area, which will add innovation, add to the ecosystem, and add a bunch of jobs,” said Klein.

But as TikTok grows, so does the controversy surrounding it. Misinformation, addictive content, censorship, and our kids' data allegedly being accessed by the Chinese government.

"This company has very important information about us,” said SJSU engineering professor Ahmed Banafa. “They can manipulate the information young people are getting."

Soon, they'll be getting some of that information from San Jose.

This article tagged under:

TikTokSan Jose
