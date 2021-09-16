TikTok Bans ‘Devious Licks' Videos of Students Allegedly Stealing School Property

TikTok on Wednesday confirmed it has banned content around the "devious licks" trend, in which students post videos of items they allegedly stole from their schools.

The videos, which began popping up last month, show students taking items, such as wet floor signs, microscopes and clocks, and then describing them as their "devious licks."

The platform said this kind of content violates its community guidelines, and will be "removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior," according to a TikTok spokesperson.

TikTok has made efforts to stifle trends that violate its community guidelines and could lead to serious injury. Recently, the platform removed the hashtag and videos of the milk crate challenge, in which people were climbing pyramids made of milk crates and often falling, which led to some injuries.

