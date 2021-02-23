Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Taken to Hospital After Rollover Wreck

By Heather Navarro

Tiger Woods was in a violent rollover car wreck in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, requiring him to be cut out of the car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods was traveling on Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road on the border of Rolling Hills Estates when he crashed at about 7 a.m.

He was the only person in the car and it was a single-car crash, according to LASD.

He was removed from the car via the "jaws of life" and taken to the hospital.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel told NBCLA Woods had been recovering from several back surgeries prior to this wreck.

A day prior, Woods was on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade.

Back in 2009, Woods was in another solo crash in Florida. He slammed into a fire hydrant, and the airbags did not deploy, leaving him with injuries.

