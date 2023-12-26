The Solvang Christmas Tree Burn, a large fire safety demonstration, to conclude Julefest

What to Know The 32nd Annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn

The sizable fire safety event, which concludes the city's month-long Julefest, is overseen by the City of Solvang and Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Friday, Jan. 5 from 7 p.m. near Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang (weather permitting)

HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS, those bright, blissful, dance-and-song-taculars that colorfully fill our calendars as the old year ends and the new one begins, can take up a cheerful chunk of our time. A festivity may last for a night, a full day, or even a weekend, if things will get truly twinkly. In Solvang, though, the merrymaking is extended, which is no surprise for a city that famously boasts a year-round Christmas-like character. Julefest is the name of the Danish-delightful burg's December-y fun, with events beginning near the start of the month. But end on Christmas, or soon after, those events do not: Julefest's traditional seasonal closer might surprise some, but longtime supporters know that the Solvang Christmas Tree Burn serves as an important fire safety demonstration. It's one of the largest in the Central Coast region, in fact, with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the City of Solvang at the demonstration's helm.

JAN. 5, 2024... is the date of the 32nd annual event, and the place? It's happening at a field next to the Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang. The event, which begins at 5 p.m., will also feature "... music, a retirement of American Flags led by Boy Scout Troops 007 and 41, a fire safety demonstration from Santa Barbara County Fire, refreshments for purchase from Rudy's Restaurant food truck, activities coordinated by Solvang Parks & Rec, with the grand finale of igniting the gathered trees." The trees hail from residents around the city, with no "flocked or artificial trees" permitted (and all tinsel and ornaments must be removed).

FA, LA, SOLVANG: Holiday-style sights and sounds will continue through Jan. 6 around the city. A light & music presentation in Solvang Park is still glittering, even into early January, and Julefest decorations are still displayed around the charming wine country hamlet.