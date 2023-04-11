Tennessee Nurse Targeted by Anti-Vaccine Conspiracists Speaks Out

As a front line worker, Tiffany Dover was one of the first people in the United States to receive a COVID vaccination.
And after the nurse fainted immediately afterward on that day in December 2020, she was turned into an anti-vaccine icon by conspiracists.
She remained quiet, hoping she could overcome false claims of her death, but now she's speaking out.
Read more at NBCNews.com.
