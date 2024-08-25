Evacuation orders issued due to blaze near Tenaja Truck Trail in Riverside County

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Riverside County as crews battle a blaze in the forest.

As of 2:45 p.m., the Tenaja Fire grew to 100 acres along the Tenaja Truck Trail, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported just before noon on Sunday.

As a result of the fire, the following areas have been ordered to evacuate:

RVC-1933

RVC-1999

El Carissa Village -- evacuation warning

Due to the blaze, Ortega Highway has been shut down in both directions.

Those impacted by the fire can take shelter at Lakeside High School, which is located at 32593 Riverside Dr. in Lake Elsinore.

Large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto. Small pets can be taken to Lakeside High School with their families.

It is unclear what started the fire.