Riverside County

Evacuation orders issued due to blaze near Tenaja Truck Trail in Riverside County

By Karla Rendon

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Riverside County as crews battle a blaze in the forest.

As of 2:45 p.m., the Tenaja Fire grew to 100 acres along the Tenaja Truck Trail, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported just before noon on Sunday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

As a result of the fire, the following areas have been ordered to evacuate:

  • RVC-1933
  • RVC-1999
  • El Carissa Village -- evacuation warning
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Due to the blaze, Ortega Highway has been shut down in both directions.

Those impacted by the fire can take shelter at Lakeside High School, which is located at 32593 Riverside Dr. in Lake Elsinore.

Large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto. Small pets can be taken to Lakeside High School with their families.

U.S. & World

Schools 23 mins ago

Schools are competing with cell phones. Here's how they think they could win

New York 26 mins ago

5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NY home of recently deceased matriarch: police

It is unclear what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us