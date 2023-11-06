14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K in Florida

A 14-year-old boy in Florida suffered cardiac arrest at a JROTC 5K and died over the weekend.

According to Miramar Police, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Everglades High School in regards to a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy suffering from cardiac arrest after running the 5K.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to Memorial Miramar where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A GoFundMe organized for the teen's family identified him as Knox MacEwen, a student at Western High School in Davie.

GoFundMe Knox MacEwen

"I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss," Western High Principal Jimmy Arrojo said in a message to students, families and staff. "I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support."

JROTC is the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps and it is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth.

MacEwen was also active in the Crossway Church in Cooper City.

“I think when you have a tragedy like this, and someone as loved as Knox, there’s ripple effects all the way through our church community, so we have students that were friends with him, family members that are friends with his family, so it’s been a really difficult time," Pastor Jon Elswick said. "Knox’s dad said to me a couple of days ago, that Knox was the best of us, and I love that phrase because if you knew Knox, that’s who he was, right, this is a teenager who when you think about him, you think of a loving kid, a caring kid, a funny kid."

This is an ongoing investigation.

What is cardiac arrest and how to medical professionals respond when it happens? Doctors explain the heart condition.