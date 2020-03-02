Greta Thunberg

Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Responds to Cartoon Appearing to Show Her Being Assaulted

On Saturday, Thunberg tweeted: "They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we're winning."

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has responded to a graphic cartoon appearing to depict her being sexually assaulted after a wave of social media backlash against a Canadian oil company whose logo appears on the image, NBC News reported.

The image appears to show a nude young girl from behind while two hands grab at her braided pigtails. The name "Greta" appears across her back, and below her is the logo for X-Site Energy Services of Alberta.

On Saturday, Thunberg, 17, tweeted: "They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we're winning."

NBC News did not immediately receive a comment from Doug Sparrow, the company's general manager. However, Sparrow told Canada's Global News that he was aware of the image but that his company was not responsible for it.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

