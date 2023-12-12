Team Vicki Soto leaves X days after Alex Jones returns to platform

Just days after Elon Musk reinstated Infowars host Alex Jones' account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund announced it's leaving the platform.

Vicki Soto taught first grade at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She died shielding her students from gunfire on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012. Soto was one of six educators killed that day, along with 20 children.

"After being on this platform for nearly 10 years, we have made the decision to leave Twitter/X," the @TeamVickiSoto account posted in a statement Tuesday. "The recent uptick in harassment goes back to the early days on Twitter when we had to fight conspiracy theorists."

After being on this platform for 10 years we have made the decision to leave Twitter/X. On Thursday it will be 11 years since Vicki died at Sandy Hook and we never thought we would still be here being harassed. But now, as we try to mourn her, the harassment has become unbearable pic.twitter.com/ZaCpMxoMzl — Team Vicki Soto (@TeamVickiSoto) December 12, 2023

In 2022, Soto's family joined other families of Sandy Hook victims in a defamation lawsuit against Jones for his public comments claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Jones was originally banned from Twitter in 2018 for abusive behavior.

The families won a nearly billion-dollar judgement against Jones.

"On Thursday, it will be 11 years since Vicki died at Sandy Hook and we never thought we would still be here being harassed. But now, as we try to mourn her, the harassment has become unbearable," the statement read.

The memorial fund said from this point on, any accounts that purport to be connected to the fund, the Vicki Soto Foundation, or the Soto family, are fraudulent.