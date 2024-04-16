Weeks after Easter Sunday, Taylor Swift fans are still on an Easter egg hunt.

Swift partnered with Spotify to bring a library installation inspired by her upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department” to the Grove in Los Angeles

Lindsay Lao, one of the fans who stood in line for four hours, said she was trying to catch a glimpse of the clues the music star embedded throughout the pop-up’s shelves.

“It’s worth it because I’m a Swiftie, but I don’t know how everybody else feels,” Lao said. “I saw a lot of people leaving the line as well.”

The kiosk’s Easter eggs include a clock with the hands frozen at 2 O'clock, a globe with a thumbtack pinpointing Florida and a calendar opened to her favorite number — 13.

Swift is known to leave cryptic messages in her lyrics, music videos, social media posts and even her red carpet looks that allude to previous and future works. Fans piece these hints together like a puzzle to construct theories about song meanings, tour visuals, album release dates and more.

“That’s part of the surprise, I guess,” fan Robert Gonzalez said in reference to Swift’s mysterious clues. “They’re supposed to be new lyrics.”

Did anyone takes notes today? Stephy needs filled in. She was at our in person meeting! #TTPDTimetable https://t.co/foQue0Igeu — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 17, 2024

The pop-up will be available through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“I saw that this exhibit was here, and I was like, ‘We need to come,’” Adriana Khan, another fan, said.

Swift did not attend the event, but her fans can stream “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday.