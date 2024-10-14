Tarantulas rule this Gold County fest, which features a Hairy Leg Contest

What to Know Tarantula Awareness Festival

Coarsegold Historic Village

Saturday, Oct. 26

Free admission; $2 parking

TREKS OF A TARANTULA-FOCUSED NATURE? They have a fascinating way of showing up on calendars in late August and September around California, or, rather, those wilder, roam-ready parts of the Golden State that are known to be particularly tarantula-tastic. The reason is clear to any arachnophile: Late summer and early fall is when male tarantulas begin the eons-old search for a mate, and finding a furry fellow mid-scurry — and admiring the critter from a distance — is a favorite outing of many nature lovers. But you'll want to look to a later part of fall, specifically the final Saturday of October, if you'd like to alight upon an affair that takes a different approach. It's the Tarantula Awareness Festival, which isn't a wilderness walk but rather a lively festival with a number of tarantula-inspired events.

THE HAIRY LEG CONTEST... is one offbeat contest at the happening, which will spin its magic in Coarsegold on Saturday, Oct. 26. Pumpkin decorating, a parade, and the Tarantula Poem Contest and Reading are other wholesome activities on the schedule. And the Grand Finale Tarantula Derby? It caps off the day. Gold Country has several seasonal doings, some of a natural bent and some strictly spooky. Nevada City, in the upper reaches of the storied region, is known for its brilliant fall color and delightfully dastardly decorations, while Auburn, Placerville, Murphys, and other communities along or near Highway 49 feature ghost tours, Halloween happenings, and more; check in with your favorite Gold Country town to see what is afoot during the spookiest season.