Take a Virtual Tour of Torrance’s Film Locations for ‘Buffy,’ ‘Scarface,’ and Others

Though for now California’s film buffs can’t explore the state’s iconic film locations, they’re able to take a virtual tour of Torrance, where over 200 films and television episodes were shot.

Discover Torrance announced Thursday that it had launched a Google Maps tour of several locations in the city where projects such as "Bruce Almighty" "O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and "Scarface" had been filmed.

Google Maps’ Street View feature allows users to "walk" through Torrance’s film locations, pointing out houses, offices and sports fields that have been featured in their favorite movies.

The Los Angeles South Bay city is host to many sites and landmarks that have reappeared in multiple shows and movies. Torrance High School is recognizable from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." Del Amo Fashion Center, the third-largest mall in the United States, has been used as a film location for a number of comedies, including "Bad Santa" and Comedy Central’s "Reno 911!"

Private residences in Torrance have also hosted famed films. Moviemakers used some of the city’s residences as houses for Buffy in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Tony Montana in "Scarface."

Torrance has also provided film locations for "CSI: Miami," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Boogie Nights" and "The O.C."

The virtual tour, as well as an extended list of movies and television shows filmed in the city, is available on the Discover Torrance website.