Father, son stranded in South Bay shelter after mother dies in crash

A man from Taiwan and his young son are now stranded in a South Bay homeless shelter after his wife, the boy's mother, was killed in a horrific crash.

The family came to America seeking better opportunities but the surviving members are now just barely hanging on.

Austin Cheng, 35, is trying his best to care for his 3-year-old son William at the Home First shelter in Sunnyvale, but has very few resources.

Austin said his son’s happy, adorable face comforts him and he’s glad the young boy is not truly aware of their current circumstances, including his mom’s death.

Maple Cheng, 35, was killed in November 2022 when her car was hit in a crash near San Bernardino. William, then only 2 years old, was severely injured.

“When I first arrived at the hospital I cried every day, and I was very depressed. I even contemplated suicide after seeing William with those IV tubes stuck up his arm and everywhere,” said Austin through interpreter Aubri Lee.

The family’s journey to America seeking better opportunities started several years ago. That was when William was born, so their son is an American citizen.

The Chengs were forced to move back to Taiwan during the pandemic, but Maple and William returned last year with plans for Austin to join them after saving enough money with his job as a banker.

The crash changed that. Austin returned quickly but soon ran out of money.

He said the two lived in a car before a family friend in the Bay Area took them in temporarily.

“I need a stable place to live right now to take care of William, and we need food for him,” said Austin. “For about two weeks we were in a car and now we’re staying at the shelter.”

Austin says Home First and the Unhoused Response Group have helped with basic needs and helped set up a Cheng family GoFundMe page. But the financial and emotional stress is escalating.

“I miss my wife dearly and currently I have not yet taken care of funeral arrangements for my wife because of the expensive costs,” said Austin.

He hopes to get a job once he can afford child care for William, and pay for the funeral. He says he will carry out the family plan he and his wife set out to do and stay with William in America.