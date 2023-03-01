Tahoe Star Tours Are Focusing Their Telescopes on Warm-Weather Fun

What to Know Tahoe Star Tours at the new Spooner Lake Visitor Center

Stargazing begins in June; "select" Thursdays and Saturdays through Labor Day

$45 adult, $25 kids 4-12 (kids ages 3 and under admitted free)

AS WE BID FEBRUARY GOODBYE, and welcome March, we're keeping an eye on the sky. And for many Californians? The great dome above us is producing a tremendous amount of what might be fancifully described as "twinkly bits of icy fluff." But even if you're in an area that isn't getting a lot snow right now, you know that this winter has been an especially blustery one for the Golden State, prompting people to think of warmer days to come, and all of the outdoor activities that await. One of those pursuits involves little twinkly points in the sky, but we're not talking about snowflakes here; rather, those dazzling dots are stars, the sorts of celestial wonders we do love to admire through high-powered telescopes. Good thing that astronomy events frequently pop up throughout the summer calendar at several low-lit spots around California, including near beautiful Lake Tahoe. That's where Tahoe Star Tours take place, and the ethereal outings will be back again in 2023, starting in June, for several Celestron-oriented evenings.

THOSE ARE THE TELESCOPES... at the heart of the happenings, which are scheduled for "select" Thursdays and Saturdays throughout much of the summer. This means you should check the tour outfit's calendar before you go, and, most definitely, you'll want to purchase your ticket in advance. "Led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, past president of the Northern Nevada Science Coalition, each tour of the night sky includes a lively science-based talk about the cosmos and telescopic view of the constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes." In a word: Astronomarvelous. Spooner Lake Visitor Center is the new location and visitors can anticipate connecting with that especially velvety dark sky that famously graces the lake region. Because it is summer, the events do begin around the mid-evening, with an 8:45 p.m. start time and a wrap-up around 10:30. Tickets? Point your telescope in this direction and focus on the details and delights of this astronomarvelous warm-weather series.